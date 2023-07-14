Bald Eagle Harley Davidson gives safety tips, celebrates 120 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Motorcycle Day has fallen within a day of Harley Davidson’s 120th anniversary, and the Bald Eagle Harley Davidson dealership is celebrating both.

Chelsea Marta, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson riding academy manager, gave some tips to stay safe while riding. She said that pretending that cars can’t see you while riding your bike is an excellent way to ensure your safety.

Taking a motorcycle safety class is also highly recommended, it’s a great way to learn to ride and to keep yourself safe when riding your bike. Last but certainly not least is wearing gloves and a helmet.

Marta said ensuring your safety helps you enjoy your rides.

“Honestly, it’s just fun. You never see anyone sad on a motorcycle. It’s more about enjoying the trip to your destination instead of just enjoying the destination when you get there. It makes you feel alive, it makes you feel confident and it’s just kind of like flying,” said Marta.

Bald Eagle Harley Davidson offers motorcycle safety classes. You can sign up online or call the dealership.

Dana Cascio, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson marketing manager, said they will be throwing a party to celebrate the anniversary of Harley Davidson.

“We’re bringing the party to everyone in the U.P.,” said Cascio.

The Parking Lot Party will feature live music, a brisket food truck, an ice cream truck, biker games and a benefit bike wash.

It will take place in the Bald Eagle Harley Davidson parking lot Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.