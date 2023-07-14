6th annual ‘Tour Day Yoop, Eh’ sees record participation ahead of event

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 6th annual Tour Da Yoop, Eh biking event is set to kick off two weeks from Friday.

And it’s a record year for participation. This year marks the highest number of participants in the event’s six-year run so far at 55 riders. This year also marks the highest number of female participants at 13 riders.

“For a lot of them, it’s their first time visiting the Upper Peninsula,” said Tour Da Yoop, Eh Event Director Gary Perala. “And what’s great is that many of them come back because they love it. That’s the cool part. They come back with their families, they come back and bike more, and it’s got a nice economic impact as well.”

The riders will set off from Manistique and ride all over the U.P during a 10-day ride. This will include Escanaba, Ironwood, Houghton, Marquette, and Sault St. Marie before crossing the finish line back in Manistique. The total distance is 1,200 miles.

All donations for the event go towards childhood cancer care. This year, according to Perala, the event has two sponsors that will match donations, with an event goal of raising $100,000.

“We just have a lot of people that are really passionate about our cause and our impact.” continued Perala. “And that’s why people are getting involved and becoming friends of ours.”

Registration closed on June 9, so there cannot be any other registered participants for the official tour. However, organizers encourage interested parties to try their own self-supported version of the tour whenever they want.

Additionally, volunteers can still sign up to help out, and further support along the route is appreciated.

“They love to hear people just cheering us on,” added Perala. “Cowbells, you know, any kind of noise maker. They just get a lot out of that.”

To sign up to volunteer or donate, check out the official Tour Da Yoop, Eh website by clicking here.

The riders take off on July 28 and finish the tour on August 6.

