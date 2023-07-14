18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby to be held Saturday at Swedetown Pond

(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held at the Swedetown Pond in Calumet Township this Saturday

The event is free for kids 16 and under and is organized by the Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmans Club. Children will have the opportunity to fish for bluegills in the pond, which are brought over from Watersmeet.

Organizers provide fishing poles and worms, with fishing running from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Afterward, prizes for various fish sizes and a free lunch will be available. There is also a bike raffle for two bikes during the event.

Organizers say the event is a chance for family members to bond.

“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first time ever fishing,” said tournament organizer Greg Nakkula. “So, we are there as the club members to help them with that, to take the fish off if they don’t want to take it off, and teach them how to cast and different things, and it’s a wonderful experience in the outdoors.”

Registration for the event opens at 9 a.m.

The event will also be promoting a children’s fishing camp that will be held in two parts, on July 21 and 22, and 25 and 26. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will be held at the Keweenaw National Historical Park Visitor’s Center.

“There are indoor events about the town and learning about the outdoors,” added Nakkula. “The groups are a maximum of 25, but I think it’s a great thing for people to get together as a group.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover...
Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township
Phil's 550 Cabins
Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent
Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Latest News

Charter Township of Breitung, established in 1876
Breitung Township contracts a second Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy to road patrol
Leigha Woelffer (center) stands with her family after being promoted to First Lieutenant in the...
Gladstone native promoted to First Lieutenant in US Space Force
Fittante will now be a part of the 28 member council.
UP resident appointed to Growing Michigan Together Council
A U.P. resident shares her ideas on the future of Michigan's energy.
Legislators hold forum to help shape Michigan’s energy policy