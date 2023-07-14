18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby to be held Saturday at Swedetown Pond

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held at the Swedetown Pond in Calumet Township this Saturday

The event is free for kids 16 and under and is organized by the Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmans Club. Children will have the opportunity to fish for bluegills in the pond, which are brought over from Watersmeet.

Organizers provide fishing poles and worms, with fishing running from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Afterward, prizes for various fish sizes and a free lunch will be available. There is also a bike raffle for two bikes during the event.

Organizers say the event is a chance for family members to bond.

“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first time ever fishing,” said tournament organizer Greg Nakkula. “So, we are there as the club members to help them with that, to take the fish off if they don’t want to take it off, and teach them how to cast and different things, and it’s a wonderful experience in the outdoors.”

Registration for the event opens at 9 a.m.

The event will also be promoting a children’s fishing camp that will be held in two parts, on July 21 and 22, and 25 and 26. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will be held at the Keweenaw National Historical Park Visitor’s Center.

“There are indoor events about the town and learning about the outdoors,” added Nakkula. “The groups are a maximum of 25, but I think it’s a great thing for people to get together as a group.”

