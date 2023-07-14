11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A boy was struck by a vehicle crossing US-41 in Calumet Township on Thursday.

At approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Calumet Post responded to a report of a car versus bicycle crash on US-41 and 6th Street.

Investigators and witnesses say an 11-year-old boy crossed US-41 against the light riding westbound on his bike when he was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The boy was transported to UPHS-Portage for treatment.

Speed was not believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Laurium Police Department, Dave’s Super Service Towing and members of the Calumet Township Fire Department.

