Veterinarian prepares Marquette law enforcement for ‘big mammal’ emergencies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veterinarian worked with law enforcement in Marquette to prepare them for potential big mammal emergencies.

Veterinarian Lara Stephens-Brown, DVM, CVSMT, FCoAC, presented police officers with an overview on potential emergencies that can occur with big animals. She highlighted that horses, cows and pigs are all prey animals. This means that they will react when they’re nervous, which can endanger people as well as the animal.

Stephens-Brown said this type of emergency doesn’t have a set plan in law enforcement, and it should.

“It’s one of those things where it’s better to be prepared than have to react to a situation after the fact,” said Stephens-Brown. “A few years ago there was a situation where a cow got loose in Ishpeming, and there was not as much of a plan together for that one, so I think trying to prevent those in the future.”

Stephens-Brown said if you encounter an animal, call law enforcement and keep yourself safe.

