Velodrome Coffee Company hosting summer clothing swap at new Marquette location

This is an opportunity to clean out your closet or freshen it up with some new clothes.
This is an opportunity to clean out your closet or freshen it up with some new clothes.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Velodrome is christening its new location with another clothing swap.

The swap provides an opportunity to clean out your closet or freshen it up with some new clothes.

Claire Veselka, Velodrome barista, said this is a good way to connect with the community.

“I really like meeting all the people that have stopped in to see what’s going on. I’ve met a couple of out-of-towners that are like, ‘Oh I love this idea, I love that you’re doing this’, and it’s just really nice to get more involved in the community,” said Veselka.

The clothing swap has begun taking donations and will go on until Saturday, July 15.

Velodrome Marquette is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day and is located at 1125 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855.

