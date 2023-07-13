Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! hosts ‘Job Fair in a Bag’

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A unique job fair popped up in KI Sawyer on Thursday.

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! hosted a Job Fair in a Bag event. People seeking jobs picked up bags filled with job applications from nearby participating businesses.

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! says the goal of the event was to encourage Yoopers to work in the U.P.

“We are doing our best to make it easy on people,” said Jim Messer, Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! business services manager. “We really do need to help out these local businesses in the U.P. We need to keep people in the U.P. and we’re just doing everything we can.”

If you missed the Job Fair in a Bag event, you can still pick up a bag from any Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! location. You can also call or visit the organization at any time for assistance getting a job or more employees.

