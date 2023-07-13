Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum hosts beach party

UPCM's Beach Party.
UPCM's Beach Party.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum brought the beach inside on Thursday.

Kids grabbed their sunglasses and flip-flops for a beach party at the museum. The free event featured hands-on craft activities, creative snacks, and Culver’s frozen custard. It was part of the Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series, where the museum hosts a different themed party every month.

The museum says the event brought families together.

“I think any event that brings a family together is really good,” said Jim Edwards, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum education coordinator. “We’ve got a twist where the children are kind of leading it and learning at the same time.”

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series will continue on Thursday, August 10. The next event is a petting zoo party with Jo-Kay Corral.

