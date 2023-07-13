UP Honor Flight holds raffle to support mission XXII

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Honor Flight is holding a special fundraiser as it prepares for its upcoming mission.

In a release, the organization is holding a table raffle at businesses around Marquette. The coffee table was donated by Nature’s Way Woodworking. A wooden rocking chair is also being sold for $25,000 with $10,000 of the proceeds going to the U.P. Honor Flight.

The two items will appear at Upper Peninsula State Bank in Marquette for the month of July and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson for the month of August.

“The Upper Peninsula supports us 100%,” U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf said. “It is unbelievable how they just come out and they do fundraisers for us, and they support us so that we are able to continue bringing the veterans from the Upper Peninsula out to DC so that they can see the memorials that were built in their honor.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Thrivent Financial and U.P. State Bank or by messaging Upper Peninsula Honor Flight on Facebook.

The winner will be drawn on Veterans Day, this coming November 11.

