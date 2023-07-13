2 ways you can support the U.P. Honor Flight right now

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Honor Flight organization has two opportunities happening right now to help you support its mission.

The Pull for Honor is happening in Escanaba, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. Raffle tickets are also available for a coffee table, to be given away on Veterans Day in November.

Scott Knauf the president of U.P. Honor Flight stopped by the TV6 Morning News and sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to run through all the details of both opportunities.

