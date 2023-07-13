2 ways you can support the U.P. Honor Flight right now

The organization relies on donations to make the two yearly missions happen
Supporting the U.P. Honor Flight means helping send veterans to our nation's capital for a once in a life time trip to memorials created for them
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Honor Flight organization has two opportunities happening right now to help you support its mission.

The Pull for Honor is happening in Escanaba, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. Raffle tickets are also available for a coffee table, to be given away on Veterans Day in November.

Scott Knauf the president of U.P. Honor Flight stopped by the TV6 Morning News and sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to run through all the details of both opportunities.

