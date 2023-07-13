Soo Lock project faces funding challenges as budget deadline looms

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced that efforts to build a new lock in the Soo may be underfunded for 2024.

The USACE said $629 million is needed for fiscal year 2024 to stay on track with the construction of the new lock by 2030. The project will enter its third phase by summer 2024.

So far the Biden Administration proposed $235 million for the project, which still leaves $394 million dollars.

The new lock will allow larger freighters to enter and assist the current Poe Lock. The Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Mollie Maloney said the backup lock is critical.

“The Poe Lock is currently the single point of failure in our nation’s supply chain of iron ore, and nearly all of the high-strength steel that is produced in the U.S. and is used for automobile and appliances,” Maloney said.

Lawmakers like Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) have advocated for this project. Bergman submitted a request in March of this year to fund the rest of the project.

Rep. Bergman said this project would benefit the Upper Michigan region for an extended period of time.

“That drives the economy, especially in the Sault area in different ways. Because with more people working, [we] need more services restaurants, hotels, housing, and different things, so it’s kind of a cascade downhill,” Bergman said.

Sen. Stabenow said completing the locks is one of her main focuses.

“Completing the locks has been a top priority for me, our Michigan delegation, and the Biden Administration. We have made historic progress, investing over $1 billion to date for the new lock as part of the yearly budget and securing a $479 million investment through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Stabenow in a statement to TV6. “Due to inflation, the Army Corps increased their cost projections last year. Since that time, I have been working with them and the Biden Administration to make sure we remain on track to complete this critical national project as soon as possible.”

Maloney said if the Army Corps cannot get the necessary funding for the lock project, it is considering a backup plan. The plan involves utilizing railroads from Duluth, MN to Escanaba, MI.

“Take that iron ore on railroad lines and take it down to the port of Escanaba, and then ship it out of Escanaba,” Maloney said. “So something that the Corps of Engineers has been engaged in over the last year is doing a deep dive into the potential cost of constructing that rail line.”

Rep. Bergman said there is potential for the Escanaba port, but Maloney said the research findings for this idea will not be released until late July. The federal fiscal budget will need to be finalized by Sep. 30.

