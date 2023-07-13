Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPHS - Marquette, Family Medicine Residency has welcomed six new residents to the program.

The accredited program trains resident physicians for three years in a community-based setting, incorporating inpatient and outpatient medicine experiences as well as rotations in rural areas within Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“Our new class of residents have arrived, and are enthusiastically going through their orientation,” said Program Director, Dr. Brian Waite. “We’re looking forward to a great three years with them.”

Residents across the country are matched into residency programs through the National Resident Matching Program, which uses a mathematical algorithm to place applicants into residency and fellowship positions based on mutual rankings.

The six new Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program residents who began June 30 include:

Ajay Eapen, MD

St. George’s University School of Medicine

Abraham Lee, MD

Loma Linda University School of Medicine

Prashanth Patil, MD

University of Debrecen Medical School and Health Science Centre

Shelby Peters, MD

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, UP Campus

Angela Robertson, MD

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

Mark Romano, DO

Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine

To learn more about the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, you can visit www.uphealthsystem.com/marquette/family-medicine-residency

