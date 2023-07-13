Showers, thunderstorms picking up ahead of the weekend

Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

A semipermanent low pressure over Western Hudson Bay steers a series of systems across Upper Michigan through early next week. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up Friday through Saturday, with an isolated severe thunderstorm capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Towards Sunday, precipitation leads to more rain and less on thunderstorms as a cooler airmass settles in.

Showers diminish to sunnier breaks next Tuesday and Wednesday, until a Canadian Prairies system approaches with rain and thunderstorms Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms picking up overnight, spreading west to east by morning; heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail possible in addition to dangerous lightning; southwest winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms early, then partial sunshine/fewer showers midday before rain and thunderstorms pick up in the afternoon; warm and humid; southwest winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon pop-up shower

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain, thunderstorms late

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

