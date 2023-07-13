Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One west-bound lane on US-41 in Marquette Township was partially closed and traffic was slowed Thursday afternoon for a rollover crash.

On July 13, at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-41 in front of Lowe’s in Marquette Township.

A TV6 reporter on scene spoke to a deputy, who said a car was waiting to turn onto US-41 from Meijer Road. The deputy said the driver in the car could not see past a truck and trailer that was passing by on US-41. Thinking the way was clear after the passing truck and trailer, the car turned onto US-41 in front of another approaching Toyota pickup truck, which was also heading west.

The deputy said the driver of the Toyota pickup truck tried to avoid a collision and the truck rolled.

The car involved was undamaged.

Three people were in the Toyota pickup and two people were in the car. The deputy said only minor injuries were sustained by all involved. The TV6 reporter on scene said the lane was mostly cleared again by 3:30 p.m.

Also on scene was the Marquette Township Fire Department and UPHS-Marquette EMS.

