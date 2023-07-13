Road rage fuels Ishpeming man to chase down, stab out-of-state driver

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man has been arrested for stabbing another man in a road rage incident Thursday morning.

On July, 13, at approximately 2:57 a.m., the Ishpeming Police Department responded to the area of Division Street and Main Street for a road rage incident.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, a 41-year-old out-of-state man was chased down by a vehicle with three individuals inside. The out-of-state man was then confronted and stabbed.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Ishpeming man, was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and brought to the Marquette County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s office is pursuing charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and Felonious Assault.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until after his arraignment.

