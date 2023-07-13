A pleasant day with more times of showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another typical summer day is ahead with seasonal temperatures and is mainly dry. A small cluster of thundershowers will pass through the U.P. tomorrow morning. If we get enough clearing in the skies during the day we could have more pop-up storms in the afternoon. A few could be strong. The pattern is remaining unsettled as a cut-off low-pressure system in the jetstream tracks from Hudson Bay south to Ontario through next Monday. It’ll bring cooler air by that time and as it approaches the U.P. we will have more daily shots of showers.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 70song shorelines, mid 70s inland

Friday: Morning showers then popup thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Image shows an ambulance.
Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Dollar General
Menominee man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

nice day
A nice summer day then unsettled pattern
Light rain to brush the UP before stormy pop-ups Thursday afternoon
Partial sunshine after early showers Thursday, before pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Light rain to brush the UP before stormy pop-ups Thursday afternoon
showers
Some showers late in the day then continued wet pattern