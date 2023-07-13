A pleasant day with more times of showers

Another typical summer day is ahead with seasonal temperatures and is mainly dry. A small cluster of thundershowers will pass through the U.P. tomorrow morning. If we get enough clearing in the skies during the day we could have more pop-up storms in the afternoon. A few could be strong. The pattern is remaining unsettled as a cut-off low-pressure system in the jetstream tracks from Hudson Bay south to Ontario through next Monday. It’ll bring cooler air by that time and as it approaches the U.P. we will have more daily shots of showers.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 70song shorelines, mid 70s inland

Friday: Morning showers then popup thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

