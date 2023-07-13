Photo booth on wheels gives back to nonprofits

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County woman has found a creative way to support nonprofits in the community.

Tiffany Olsick has transformed a 1974 Volkswagen Westfalia Minibus, named June, into a ‘Booth Bus’. Olsick said she got the idea while visiting family in California.

“It just seemed like a really fun idea,” Olsick said. “We have a very short window of summer here and I just thought this might be a nice way to capture some fun events in the community for graduations, receptions, or baby showers.”

This is the first summer Olsick and June are attending events. Olsick said she’s already received positive feedback.

“It’s been really incredible,” Olsick said. “At first it was a little bit slow because you’re just trying to get your name out there, but I did a lot of promotional events just to explain what the Booth Bus is. A lot of times people come up and they just think it’s a bus and you’re going to get a photo, but you go inside and it’s a nice little moment. You jump in there with friends and you grab props and take pictures and it’s just a nice forever photo you have when you’re done.”

Olsick is donating a portion of the money made from the Booth Bus to nonprofits. She has selected U.P. Honor Flight, United Way of Delta County, Dream Weaver Children’s Museum, and U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County.

Co-operator of U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County Jenny Tourangeau said she appreciates a local business supporting their organization.

“It’s amazing, the support that we get locally just keeps growing and we are so grateful for it, local supporting local,” Tourangeau said. “It’s your community, and that’s what community is all about helping each other.”

