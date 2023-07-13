Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Phil’s 550 Store now has two modern cabins available to rent.

Last winter the owners began construction on the cabins located behind the shop off of County Road 550 in Marquette Township.

“We decided, what the heck, let’s build two rentals and see how they do, so, we just finished them, we started in February with proper construction and here’s the end product, just finished up the other day and we’re excited to have them,” said Kevin Thomsen, Phil’s 550 Store co-owner.

Thomsen said the location of the store and cabins is a great fit for the area.

“It’s a great location, we’re right next to the NTN trails, just a mile down from Sugarloaf, we’re only a mile from the city limit right at the Dead River there, Tourist Park is right there, just the amount of trails around here the beaches, Sugarloaf, Hogback, trying to use it to the best of our advantage,” Thomsen added.

Co-Owner Aaron Leppanen is also an architect, he and his wife designed the minimalist, modern cabins.

“We tend to err on the side of modern when we think about design so we wanted to do something a bit more modern, small, tiny-home style here in the Marquette area, we just recently came back after about 22 years and we always felt like there was some modern, contemporary architecture missing from the area,” Leppanen said.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom 450-square-foot cabins are available to rent online now. They’re available in the fall and winter as well.

