National program could provide construction jobs to UP veterans

Work being done on the ground.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A program through Michigan Works is looking to hire veterans for trade jobs.

The “Helmets to Hardhats” program allows veterans to transition into construction careers.

U.P. Michigan Works offices will run an eligibility test on veterans. It will then partner a veteran with a veteran career advisor to learn trade skills or refer them based on their aptitude.

Veteran career advisor Aaron Lindholm said the organization can provide other skills as well.

“They don’t have to go digging around or searching around or wondering what am I going to do next. You know that time in the military they tell you where to be, when to be, how to do it, and you don’t have to think a lot about it, but when the minute you get out, you kind of feel maybe like you’re on your own and so it’s great to have these kind of partnerships,” Lindholm said.

Lindholm said there are four veteran career advisors in the U.P. at the Michigan Works offices.

