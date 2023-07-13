MSHS football’s Dasan Smith prepares for next step at Central Michigan

Smith committed on June 25 and will begin his senior season next month
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Senior High School lineman Dasan Smith has accomplished a rare feat for U.P. athletes: committing to play NCAA Division I football.

Smith announced on June 25 that he accepted an offer from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant.

Smith is a 6-foot-5 offensive and defensive tackle for the Redmen, who also competes on the school’s wrestling and track & field teams. He picked up wrestling last year to get in better shape and ended up qualifying for the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

The recruiting process for Smith began after last season when he was named the Lineman of the Year in his conference. Smith attended camp at the University of Michigan in June, followed by a visit to Central Michigan. There, he received a full scholarship offer, which he accepted within three days.

“It’s really cool for me to watch Dasan grow and develop the way he has with his football,” his dad, Paul, said.

Marquette Head Coach Eric Mason predicted that Smith would play Division I football last fall, telling him it was a guarantee as long as he kept working and getting better.

“They haven’t seen near what he’s capable of doing because he hasn’t reached, in my opinion, a quarter to half of his potential,” Mason said.

Smith prides himself on being a coachable player. He also received an offer from Indiana State University but said the offer from CMU was too good to pass up.

The incoming senior will suit up next month, alongside his younger brother, for one last season before moving on to the next level.

