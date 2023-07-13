Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announces new MiSTEM Network regional director

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has announced a new regional director for MiSTEM.

According to a press release from LEO, Dr. Emily Geiger has been named Western Upper Peninsula regional director for the MiSTEM Network. The program strives to make STEM learning more accessible across the state and position more Michigan students for career success.

“Dr. Geiger’s expertise and leadership will help us to empower students and prepare the next generation of innovators for high-wage, high-demand STEM careers,” said Megan Schrauben, executive director of the MiSTEM Network. “As the new Region 16 director, she will lead our Western Upper Peninsula hub toward advancing PK-12 STEM education in an effort to create a vibrant STEM ecosystem here in Michigan where students are prepared to compete and fill the growing, in-demand career opportunities.”

Dr. Geiger has extensive experience in STEM, including her most recent positions as a biochemistry instructor at Finlandia University, then Gogebic Community College-Copper Country Center. This year, she opened Bridging Gaps Childcare in Hancock and serves as the secretary of the organization’s board.

Dr. Geiger has several years of experience in the commercial brewing industry, where she is the staff microbiologist for Keweenaw Brewing Company, owned and operated Crafty Culture Yeast Labs until 2020 and opened Gitche Gumee Ciderworks in 2016. She received a Doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from Michigan Technological University, where she studied environmental remediation and fermentation science.

“The western Upper Peninsula is home to many amazing innovative businesses which revolve around STEM,” said Dr. Geiger. “I am most excited to bridge partnerships between these companies and PK-12 education and higher education, as well as showing students opportunities and STEM skills that could be utilized close to home in our communities through early exposure, in-school and out of school programming and engagement.”

With support from Copper Country Intermediate School District, Dr. Geiger will coordinate and oversee the progress of STEM education activities in the region and align efforts with the state’s goals. She will also develop and implement common goals among the region’s stakeholders and ensure they are fairly represented and supported.

“Congratulations to Dr. Emily Geiger-Dedo on accepting the Region 16 MiSTEM Director position,” said James Rautiola, Superintendent for Copper Country ISD. “Her passion for education and infectious positive energy will undoubtedly benefit all of the Copper Country ISD and Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD Districts and community partners. We are thrilled to welcome her to our education team and look forward to the exciting opportunities she will bring.”

Learn more about MiSTEM Region 16 at wupstem.org and the MiSTEM Network at michigan.gov/MiSTEM.

