Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

