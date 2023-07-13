Kiwanis Club of Marquette hosts inaugural Fourth of July parade award ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette distributed awards to this year’s Fourth of July parade float winners.

The club held an inaugural award breakfast on Thursday morning at Big Boy in Marquette. Winners received money and trophies and the top three nonprofits each received cash awards totaling $1,000.

The money was divided and distributed amongst the three nonprofits. Co-Parade Director Robert Anderson said the club also awarded two prizes for the business class winners. He also said Hagerty Construction of Marquette was number one this year.

“This will be the first year that we will have a trophy for the business class,” said Anderson. “The reason why we do these awards is to encourage them to decorate and really have special music and get participation to really make the parade special.”

Anderson said he hopes more businesses will be in next year’s parade.

