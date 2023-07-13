Keweenaw ATV Trail BD under reconstruction after 5 years of disrepair

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw ATV Trail BD is being reconstructed five years after the Father’s Day Flood damaged it in multiple areas.

The trail is also used as Keweenaw Snowmobile Trail 3.

The affected area of the trail is around five miles, running from Lake Linden to Dollar Bay. It was previously used as a mining railroad but was converted into a recreational trail after mining closed down in the area.

According to Keweenaw ATV Club President Daryl St. John, the launders under the area weren’t serviced properly over the years, leading to blockage and water build-up behind the railroad grades. During the Father’s Day flooding, the water breached the top and washed out the grades.

While the affected areas were initially planned to be naturalized following the flooding, The Keweenaw ATV Club and other groups petitioned to have it repaired and succeeded.

“We explained that we found naturalizing the trail was unacceptable,” said St. John. “They had to find a way to repair it. The trails have an enormous economic impact in this area, and that spreads from Copper Harbor all the way to Twin Lakes. We don’t have much else other than the tourism.”

According to St. John, around $9 million was able to be raised to cover the repairs. The trail was broken up into seven segments to be easier to bid on by contractors in the area and to handle.

One contractor, B&B Contracting Calumet, is handling the fourth segment, which is costing around $3.5 million to repair and is over a mile long. St. John says that it is the largest and worst segment, running from Lake Linden to Hubbell. They are installing culverts of varying sizes in several areas, including a 150-foot long, 11.5-foot square culvert 40 feet below grade.

“Our job has 28 culverts on it, and this is just one of the 28 culverts that we’re doing,” said B&B Contracting Calumet’s Brian Bonen.

St. John believes that the trail should be repaired and open by snowmobile season this fall.

“All of the contractors are really working hard,” added St. John. “From what I see, in my opinion, they are ahead of schedule. I think they’re going to complete it on schedule.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.