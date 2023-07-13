Houghton County Sheriff’s Department purchases stop sticks after receiving community donations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department is now better equipped to handle vehicle pursuits.

Following a roughly $6,000 donation from businesses around the community, the department has been able to purchase 10 stop sticks. The sticks are spiked strips that are used to penetrate tires.

The idea behind this came the day after a multi-county pursuit of a South Carolina man on May 30, ending in Hancock. Stop sticks were used by the Michigan State Police during that chase.

“I was contacted by a local business owner, Adam Rajala,” said Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “What he decided to do and wanted to do was to solicit some money from some local businesses for the purchase of stop sticks for our department.”

These businesses included Advanced Auto Parts, Sayens Auto, Northern Heating and Plumbing, and Keweenaw Power and Lite, among others. The money was quickly raised.

“Within a day, he had several businesses that donated several hundred dollars each for the purchase of stop sticks to put in all of our patrol vehicles,” continued Saaranen.

Rajala, who owns Auto Pro Glass & Tire in Houghton, got the idea just after the pursuit.

He says he had come in to work early the following morning, where one of the sheriff’s deputies had dropped in with a patrol car with two ‘shot’ tires. The deputy then told Rajala about the chase from Baraga into Houghton County.

“I asked him ‘Well, why didn’t the sheriff’s department deploy stop sticks in Chassell or something before the chase made it into Houghton and Hancock?’” said Rajala. “And he said, ‘Well, we don’t have stop sticks at the sheriff’s department because they’re costly, and we don’t have money in the budget for them.”

The sheriff’s department would like to thank all businesses involved in making this possible. They say it will make the community, law enforcement, and even perpetrators safer as a result.

