Greywalls Golf Course hosts 17th annual Bay Cliff Open

All money raised helps send campers to Bay Cliff’s Summer Therapy Camp at no cost to their families.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Greywalls Golf Course in Marquette hosted the 17th annual Bay Cliff Open Thursday.

Thirty-four teams, including families, businesses, organizations and individuals, were involved, many of whom have participated in the golf scramble for several years.

All money raised helps send campers to Bay Cliff’s Summer Therapy Program at no cost to their families.

Bay Cliff Health Camp Executive Director, Clare Lutgen, said community fundraisers like this have a big impact on participants and the camp.

“It’s important for us on the financial side, obviously as a nonprofit, we rely entirely on contributions, but it’s also an awareness thing. Letting folks know what our work is, what we do for children and how they can join our team and join us in that effort,” said Lutgen.

