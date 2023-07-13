Dr. Nerita Hughes starts role as sixth president of Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Classes may not be in session, but there are big changes happening at Bay College.

Dr. Nerita Hughes has started as the sixth president.

Originally from Minneapolis, Dr. Hughes received an MBA and Doctorate of Education and Leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. She was the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at North Hennepin Community College before coming to Escanaba.

Dr. Hughes said she did not know much about Bay College until she applied for the position.

“The position profile came across my desk,” Dr. Hughes said. “I reached out to the person that was recruiting, and they really gave me some insight into Bay, and so, of course, as an educator you do your research. So, I started to research. I knew it was the Upper Peninsula, so I knew where I was going.”

Dr. Hughes started July 10. From her limited time in the Upper Peninsula, she said one of the things that stuck out was the people.

“I have not had one bad encounter,” Dr. Hughes said. “I even shared with them, I actually drove up here on Thursday, so even my interactions with the community. Walmart has probably seen me more times than they wanted to. But even going there and going to other places, I have not experienced a non-welcoming environment.”

Dr. Hughes said one thing she is looking forward to is increasing Bay College’s involvement in the community.

“Really understanding what is the community looking for,” Dr. Hughes said. “What can Bay do to be a part of that vision? Then, also, how do we grow it from there?”

Dr. Hughes also encourages anyone, young or old, that is wishing to pursue a higher education, to consider Bay College.

