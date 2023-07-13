David and Thu Brulé YMCA hosts summer day camp

Kids participate in activities, crafts, lessons, and field trips.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County families have another child care option this summer thanks to day camps hosted by a community YMCA.

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA in Marquette is currently holding camp daily for kids ages 6-12 until August 25. Kids participate in activities, crafts, lessons, and field trips.

Families who enrolled their children must drop them off at least three days a week.

Day camp lead Rylee Kurpowic said this is to make sure this service caters to families who need child care.

“The Marquette community is in a huge need for child care,” Kurpowic said. “So, this provides an opportunity for parents to send them here and have a fun summer and, hopefully, they can learn some things and they can get projects sent home with them, so it’s a great program to get into.”

Enrollment is currently closed for the day camp but will open again next spring.

Click here to learn more about the day camp offered at the David and Thu Brulé YMCA.

Showers, thunderstorms picking up ahead of the weekend
Showers, thunderstorms picking up ahead of the weekend
