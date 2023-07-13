Coding Camp helps Dickinson County middle school students become computer literate

One of the coding students created a mini game where you collect tacos in a Taco Truck, trying to avoid dogs.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students have learned a variety of computer skills during this year’s Coding Camp.

The camp is offered to 5th through 8th-grade students in Iron Mountain-Kingsford Community Schools.

One student, Ian Schimmelphenning, is using his new coding skills to create a mini-game simulator.

“I am working on a game where you are a Taco Truck, and you have to collect tacos. If you hit a dog, you lose a point,” Schimmelphenning said.

Schimmelphenning said that when he gets older, he wants to become an electrician or digital designer.

Instructor Justin Cowen said over the last four days, students have been working with a computer language called Scratch.

“Students in middle school are the ones that are really starting to decide their careers,” Cowen said. “The more chances we can give them to explore different career fields, the better the chance they have to see if they develop a passion for that field or not.”

Cowen said enrollment has been growing, with 27 students attending the camp this year. Cowen adds while computer science is traditionally a male-dominated field, four female students are excelling at the camp.

“We are trying to reach out and connect with those different demographics so that we aren’t always just hitting the same ones,” Cowen said.

Cowen said this is the camp’s 8th year. Each year, he will choose a different theme for students to focus on. Cowen is still brainstorming what next year’s project will be, but ideas include photo and video editing or podcasting.

