City of Ishpeming working to amend youth curfew ordinance

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council is working to update its ordinance prohibiting minors in public during overnight hours.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the council held the first of three public readings on an amendment to an ordinance that prohibits minors from being out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The amendment keeps the $100 fine but would remove the up-to-90 days in jail infraction. The Ishpeming Police Chief said this is a problem they see in the summer.

“It’s always kind of a summertime issue with school being out, the issues it’s led to is underage drinking we deal with, breaking into vehicles, we’ve had some break-ins of garages, that type of stuff, so it’s a tool for us to prevent those type of actions,” said Chad Radabaugh, Ishpeming Police Chief.

The council also set a special meeting to review applications to fill the vacant city council spot left by Stu Skauge, who died in June.

That meeting is set for August 2, at 5 p.m.

