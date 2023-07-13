Chocolay Township Fire, Police departments in the beginning phase of starting a rescue task force team

This is what one of the ballistic safety vests will look like once the rescue task force team...
This is what one of the ballistic safety vests will look like once the rescue task force team is established.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Fire and Police departments are working together to start a rescue task force team.

Chocolay Township Fire Chief Lee Gould said the team is being created to respond to any acts of violence, mass casualties or lockdown situations. Gould said these kinds of teams are becoming more necessary around the country.

“You can see what’s happening across the country with acts of violence,” said Gould. “Across the county, there are other fire and rescue departments that are doing these types of things and working with law enforcement to help with these situations should they ever happen. Really, this is just part of an emergency planning process that we are doing.”

Gould said they have applied for several grants to receive federal money to purchase gear. So far, they received $1,500 from Semco Energy. All 24 Chocolay Township Firefighters will go through the training and make up the team. Gould also said the team’s main job will be to assist the police.

“Law enforcement has their role in that and then, once the area is considered safe for us to go into, we still have to wear a certain type of ballistic gear similar to what law enforcement wears,” said Gould. “Then, we would go in and start doing victim security and triage and things of that nature.”

Chocolay Township Chief Police Officer Scott Jennings said the ballistic vest they will soon receive is going to look similar to the ones police use. He also said the vest they use will have all types of useful attachments that can be added.

“We can throw on first aid kits, flashlights, and whatever other equipment they think they might need,” said Jennings. “This will provide them with a little bit of protection if something bad were to happen and it will also help the folks that are wounded out.”

Jennings said even though the community is a safe area, they still want to be prepared for anything. He said the team will be established by the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
The suspect was arrested on the corner of Division and Main Streets in downtown Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Road rage fuels Ishpeming man to chase down, stab out-of-state driver
Image shows an ambulance.
Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin

Latest News

UPCM's Beach Party.
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum hosts beach party
One of the coding students created a mini game where you collect tacos in a Taco Truck, trying...
Coding Camp helps Dickinson County middle school students become computer literate
The coffee table being raffled off has stones from around the country with the U.P. Honor...
UP Honor Flight holds raffle to support mission XXII
A group picture of the winners includes the Marquette Free Masons, Rose's Dugout and Hagerty...
Kiwanis Club of Marquette hosts inaugural Fourth of July parade award ceremony