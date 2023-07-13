Chocolay Township Fire, Police departments in the beginning phase of starting a rescue task force team

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Fire and Police departments are working together to start a rescue task force team.

Chocolay Township Fire Chief Lee Gould said the team is being created to respond to any acts of violence, mass casualties or lockdown situations. Gould said these kinds of teams are becoming more necessary around the country.

“You can see what’s happening across the country with acts of violence,” said Gould. “Across the county, there are other fire and rescue departments that are doing these types of things and working with law enforcement to help with these situations should they ever happen. Really, this is just part of an emergency planning process that we are doing.”

Gould said they have applied for several grants to receive federal money to purchase gear. So far, they received $1,500 from Semco Energy. All 24 Chocolay Township Firefighters will go through the training and make up the team. Gould also said the team’s main job will be to assist the police.

“Law enforcement has their role in that and then, once the area is considered safe for us to go into, we still have to wear a certain type of ballistic gear similar to what law enforcement wears,” said Gould. “Then, we would go in and start doing victim security and triage and things of that nature.”

Chocolay Township Chief Police Officer Scott Jennings said the ballistic vest they will soon receive is going to look similar to the ones police use. He also said the vest they use will have all types of useful attachments that can be added.

“We can throw on first aid kits, flashlights, and whatever other equipment they think they might need,” said Jennings. “This will provide them with a little bit of protection if something bad were to happen and it will also help the folks that are wounded out.”

Jennings said even though the community is a safe area, they still want to be prepared for anything. He said the team will be established by the end of summer.

