Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Road Rage
Road rage fuels Ishpeming man to chase down, stab out-of-state driver
Image shows an ambulance.
Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin

Latest News

Crews rescue horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
This is an opportunity to clean out your closet or freshen it up with some new clothes.
Velodrome Coffee Company hosting summer clothing swap at new Marquette location
President Biden touts NATO success at Finland summit
A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish.
Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish