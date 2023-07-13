Bay Cliff Open raises funds for therapy programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 34 teams of four are raising money for Bay Cliff Health Camp with a charity golf outing.

Greywalls Golf Course has hosted the Bay Cliff Open for 17 years, raising around $40,000 in funds each tournament.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the Marquette golf course ahead of the 10:00 tee time to chat with Bay Cliff Open Organizer Nicole Noble, Bay Cliff Health Camp Director Claire Lutgen, Marquette Golf Club Board Member Ken Ruska, Bay Cliff Open long-time participant Dan Emmendorfer, and Pro Shop employee Bob Bastian.

Noble and Lutgen say the Bay Cliff Open is much more than golf, it exemplifies the area’s strong sense of community.

The Bay Cliff Open fundraiser allows families to send their children with disabilities to a 7-week-long therapy camp.

Lutgen says 100 percent of the funding Bay Cliff Health Camp receives is from the generous hearts of the community.

Elizabeth and Tia are live at Greywalls Golf Course for a look ahead to the Bay Cliff Open.

The director of Bay Cliff Health Camp explains how the Bay Cliff Open will benefit campers in need of therapy.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with long-time Bay Cliff Open participants about their support of Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Elizabeth and Tia get a lesson in chipping.

You can learn more about the Bay Cliff Open and the mission of Bay Cliff Health Camp at baycliff.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 am. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.