Baraga County Sheriff’s Office recognized for search and rescue operation

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have recognized the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office for its efforts in locating eight-year-old Nante Niemi.

Niemi went missing on May 6 in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Members of the search party said the terrain was very difficult.

“The first day we were there we searched the area down by the lake, up along one of the rivers, between a couple rivers there, we did about 12 and half miles of search,” said Nathan Stockton, Baraga County Search and Rescue president. “It was very rugged, very remote area. That was the biggest thing that we took away from it was how difficult the terrain was compared to most of the searches that we do,” Stockton continued.

Communication was also an issue for the search parties early on.

“The first couple days, communication was really a problem because we didn’t have any kind of cell service there, it didn’t work as well as it could have,” Stockton said. “By the end of the first day, beginning of the second day, they started bringing in cell towers, portable cell towers, so things really improved in the communication department,” Stockton added.

The Undersheriff for Baraga County, David Miller, says they’ve been struggling with staffing issues but said they have enough deputies now to be able to assist in search and rescue operations.

“We’ve been short-staffed for a long time and now we have decent numbers where we’re able to have some people that can go out on a search and others stay back and work the road or work the jail and things like that so it’s a pretty good mix right now,” Miller said.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Michigan State Police, Alger County Sheriff’s Office, state park rangers, numerous first responders and volunteers.

