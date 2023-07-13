Adult LIVE Art & Word contest is open for entries

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Center LIVE Art & Word contest is open now, with a slight difference.

This began as a contest for high school students, but adults have asked to join over the years. This particular version of the contest is available to anyone age 18 or older living in the Upper Peninsula.

Amy Poirier, GLRC Community Relations and Marketing director, said this contest is designed to break the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

“If we can get those images out there and get people talking about what mental health means to them and suicide prevention, that just helps to break the stigma down a little bit more,” said Poirier.

Each entry must address Mental Health Awareness and be visual art or a word piece. Pieces can be submitted online.

The deadline to enter the contest is September 30. There is a $10 entry fee. The winner will also receive a cash prize.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.