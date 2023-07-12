Westwood High School continues renovations

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Improvements are ongoing this summer at Westwood High School.

The high school cafeteria, the district kitchen, and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) wing are all getting updates.

NICE Community School District Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says these are three of multiple summer projects planned for the NICE Community School District. The projects are funded by the school district’s sinking fund. Outdoor maintenance and prep work for the renovations started before school was out. Indoor renovations are now underway.

“It’s really important for us,” said DeAugustine. “Our high school was built in 1974, and our elementary and middle school was built in 1997. So of course, like any homeowner knows, you have to continually make repairs to make sure your building is safe and secure and aesthetically pleasing.”

The three projects will cost about $4 million in total. The cafeteria and kitchen should be done around August 25, while the CTE wing should be done in early October.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.