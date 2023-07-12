Westwood High School continues renovations

Construction work continues at Westwood High School.
Construction work continues at Westwood High School.(WLUC)
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Improvements are ongoing this summer at Westwood High School.

The high school cafeteria, the district kitchen, and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) wing are all getting updates.

NICE Community School District Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says these are three of multiple summer projects planned for the NICE Community School District. The projects are funded by the school district’s sinking fund. Outdoor maintenance and prep work for the renovations started before school was out. Indoor renovations are now underway.

“It’s really important for us,” said DeAugustine. “Our high school was built in 1974, and our elementary and middle school was built in 1997. So of course, like any homeowner knows, you have to continually make repairs to make sure your building is safe and secure and aesthetically pleasing.”

The three projects will cost about $4 million in total. The cafeteria and kitchen should be done around August 25, while the CTE wing should be done in early October.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Aspirus Health, St. Luke’s announce Letter of Intent to expand health care access across region
Blueberries from the Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival
Key preparations underway for Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival
Partial sunshine after early showers Thursday, before pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Light rain to brush the UP before stormy pop-ups Thursday afternoon.
Aspirus Health, St. Luke’s announce Letter of Intent to expand health care access across region