Upper Michigan Today hits Curio Design Studio’s new space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Curio Design Studio has taken over an old arcade on Presque Isle Ave. in Marquette.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by the new office for a look at what it has to offer clients.

From bespoke cabinetry and custom colors...

...to modern, natural fixtures mixed with timeless classics...

...Interior Designer/Curio Founder Alison Harlow can help you bring your vision to life, whether that’s in your kitchen, entire home, or business.

Curio Design Studio will host an open house on Thursday, July 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for prospective and past clients.

You can learn more about Curio Design and book its services at curiodesignstudio.com.

