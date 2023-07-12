Upper Michigan Today hits Curio Design Studio’s new space

Upper Michigan Today stopped by the new office for a look at what it has to offer clients
Tia Trudgeon, Ryan Nie, Allison Harlow, Elizabeth Peterson, Miriam Rowe, and Christina Stacey...
Tia Trudgeon, Ryan Nie, Allison Harlow, Elizabeth Peterson, Miriam Rowe, and Christina Stacey at Curio Design Studio.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Curio Design Studio has taken over an old arcade on Presque Isle Ave. in Marquette.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by the new office for a look at what it has to offer clients.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Curio Design's Allison Harlow about her business's new space and what it offers to clients.

From bespoke cabinetry and custom colors...

Elizabeth and Tia learn more about Curio Design Studio's design style.

...to modern, natural fixtures mixed with timeless classics...

Upper Michigan Today checks out the design process at Curio Design Studio.

...Interior Designer/Curio Founder Alison Harlow can help you bring your vision to life, whether that’s in your kitchen, entire home, or business.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with the team at Curio Design Studio.

Curio Design Studio will host an open house on Thursday, July 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for prospective and past clients.

You can learn more about Curio Design and book its services at curiodesignstudio.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Dollar General
Menominee man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Canal Run organizers about the race.
Canal Run organizers still looking for volunteers for Saturday’s race
The tours through the Marquette History Center are happening now through August
Historic Marquette bus tours happening now
Upper Michigan Today - LIVE at Curio Design Studio