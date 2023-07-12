UPHS – Marquette prepares new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer will be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services.

UPHS is continuing work on the old Office Max property on US-41. The property will house outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, the blood donor center, a business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians (EMT).

Until the work is finished, those services will continue to be offered at the former hospital property.

The first phase of the project was to upgrade the parking lot. Workers are now restoring the building’s exterior.

UPHS says its goal has been to identify the right long-term plan, and its team is committed to delivering high-quality, safe and compassionate care for its patients amid this transition.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.