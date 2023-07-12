UPHS – Marquette prepares new location for services still at former hospital

Former Office Max location.
Former Office Max location.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer will be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services.

UPHS is continuing work on the old Office Max property on US-41. The property will house outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, the blood donor center, a business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians (EMT).

Until the work is finished, those services will continue to be offered at the former hospital property.

The first phase of the project was to upgrade the parking lot. Workers are now restoring the building’s exterior.

UPHS says its goal has been to identify the right long-term plan, and its team is committed to delivering high-quality, safe and compassionate care for its patients amid this transition.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Aspirus Health, St. Luke’s announce Letter of Intent to expand health care access across region
Image shows an ambulance.
Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming
Part of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, as seen from Lake Superior. (WLUC Photo)
Miners Falls Road to temporarily close July 17
Feeding America West Michigan to hold multiple distribution events in Marquette County this week