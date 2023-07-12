Some showers late in the day then continued wet pattern

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A quick round of light rain is expected late this afternoon through the evening. Otherwise, mainly be quiet and cool through tomorrow. The pattern remains active and wet as a cut-off area of low-pressure stalls over Canada. This will allow several small disturbances to move through with rain. A cold front will move in between Friday and Saturday. Ahead of it showers and storms will develop on Friday afternoon with some being strong to potentially severe. Then, more rain will be around on Saturday-Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Humid, mostly cloudy with showed and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s west/inland, low 70s east

Saturday: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low to mid 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland

Monday: Widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

