Skandia Farmers Market hosts Community Family Scavenger Hunt

Groups of three or more friends or family members followed clues to different landmarks, people and animals in Skandia.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Skandia families had a chance to learn about their community on Wednesday.

It was the Skandia Farmers Market’s first-ever Community Family Scavenger Hunt. Groups of three or more friends or family members followed clues to different landmarks, people and animals in Skandia.

Teams earned points by getting photos at the landmarks. The team with the most points won a family meal and a prize basket.

Organizers say the hunt was a great opportunity for family bonding.

“We decided to do this so we can get families together interacting out in the community and to get to know their area a little better,” said Nicole Powers, Skandia Farmers Market manager.

The Skandia Farmers Market will continue every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

