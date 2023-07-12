Owner of ‘The Carpet Shoppe’ shares secrets to success as he prepares to retire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owner of a longtime carpet store in Marquette is retiring after 49 years in business.

Martin Eskelinen began working at The Carpet Shoppe on Presque Isle Avenue in the early 1970s while he was attending Northern Michigan University. Eskelinen later bought the business in 1974. The 74-year-old says his legacy has been built on a simple mantra.

“You try and put the customer first and look after their interests,” Eskelinen said. “You’re only here if you can take care of their needs. Without taking care of their needs, there is no purpose in being here.”

Eskelinen sold the property to NMU two years ago and has been leasing the building since. He has continued to run the business but says shifts in the market will cause him to close the doors when the current lease expires.

“At this point, I guess I’m ready to move on and do something else,” Eskelinen said. “Particularly with the changes in the economy, the labor shortages, all those things have taken a lot of the fun out of it. As long as it was fun, you want to keep doing it. When the fun starts to go down it’s probably time to say enough.”

Eskelinen says he has enjoyed running the business.

“I think the important thing is to find something that you enjoy doing something that brings you a sense of fulfillment and if you can do that you will have a good life,” Eskelinen said.

Eskelinen shared with us his plans for retirement.

“The first year after I’m done, I plan on doing nothing and when I finally get sufficiently bored, I’ll find something interesting and that’s what I’ll do,” Eskelinen said.

Eskelinen has one final message for his customers.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the people that have helped me maintain the business for all of these years and most of all I’m going to miss you,” Eskelinen said. “It’s always been a pleasure to have you come in and converse and share our ideas.”

The business final day open will be Sept. 9.

