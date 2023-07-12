Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships

FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After years of decline, norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships so far this year. That’s the highest number of norovirus outbreaks on cruises recorded since 2012.

The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.

The most recent outbreak happened on a Viking Cruises voyage from Iceland that docked in New York City on June 20.

About 13% of passengers and several crew members fell ill on board.

Norovirus is highly infectious. The virus causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines, leading to severe gastrointestinal upset.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, cruise passengers are advised to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Fortunately, most people fully recover without treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity

Latest News

FILE: President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in...
Biden plan to cut student loan payments to $0 for millions may be next legal battle
Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
FILE - The the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the news Tuesday that a soldier's...
Nearly 80 years after going MIA in WWII, US soldier accounted for