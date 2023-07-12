NMU names Jordan Sweeney as women’s basketball assistant coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU women’s basketball Head Coach Casey Thousand has named Jordan Sweeney as assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season.

According to a press release from the university, Sweeney comes from Union College in Kentucky, where during the 21-22 season, the team finished the season in the opening round of the conference tournament with an 18-12 record. “I am very excited to announce the addition of Jordan Sweeney to our staff,” said Thousand.

“Jordan will bring his expertise as a successful head coach and has a great work ethic. He understands the schematics and the analytics of the game. Along with his knowledge of the game, he was raised in the Upper Peninsula and is connected to coaches at several levels throughout the state of Michigan,” Thousand said. “Jordan will be able to hit the ground running with his previous coaching experience and we are thrilled to add Jordan to our NMU staff.”

Sweeney spent five years as the UM-Dearborn women’s basketball head coach, where he created a new program standard. UM- Dearborn had the best two seasons in program history under his leadership, including a program record 24-7 during the 18-19 season.

The program achieved the first national ranking, climbing as high as #18. Rozhane Wells was also recognized as the program’s first ever All-American.

Prior to being named the women’s coach, Sweeney was the men’s JV coach at UM-Dearborn for the 2015-16 season.

Preceding his time at UM-Dearborn, Sweeney was an assistant coach for the Ferris State University men’s basketball program from 2013-15. They won the conference tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA national tournament during the 2014-15 season.

A native of Cedarville, Michigan, Sweeney was a member of the school’s 2007 state championship team. He also played college basketball at Alpena Community College.

Sweeney graduated from Central Michigan University in 2013 with a degree in physical education. He is married to his wife Miranda and they have a son, Maverick.

