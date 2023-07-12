NMU Hockey names Jimmy Spratt as new assistant coach

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan Hockey announced the addition of Jimmy Spratt to its lineup of coaching staff as a third assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to a press release from the university, Spratt spent the 2022-23 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, where the team finished 32-23-0.

Previously, he spent three seasons with Miami University (Ohio) and five seasons at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), serving as the director of hockey operations with both teams.

Spratt is a former netminder at BGSU from 2005 to 2009. Over his time as a Falcon, Spratt accumulated over 5,500 minutes of action between the pipes. He totaled a 3.45 goals-against average and made 2,441 saves in 100 appearances. Spratt also accounted for three shutouts in a single season, tying the mark for the most shutouts in a single season for a Falcon goaltender.

Prior to college, the former goaltender played junior hockey for three seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) where he posted a record of 49-23-10 in 94 appearances.

After graduating from BGSU in 2009 with a degree in sport management, Spratt spent four seasons in the ECHL. He split time with several teams during his stint as a professional, making appearances with the Toledo Walleye (2009-11, 2012-13) Las Vegas Wranglers (2009-10), Victoria Salmon Kings (2009-10), Idaho Steelheads (2011-12) and the Utah Grizzlies (2011-12). Spratt also played in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2011-12 for the Texas Stars, making 40 saves and recording a 2.02 GAA in two appearances.

