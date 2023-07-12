New law lessens penalty for failing to report deer harvest in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a Senate bill into law Tuesday that reduces the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest.

Last year the Michigan DNR began requiring hunters to report their deer harvest online within 72 hours. The initial fine for failing to report was up to $500 plus a misdemeanor resulting in up to 90 days in jail.

“Right at the beginning, once we knew that mandatory harvest reporting was moving forward we had been advocating for what a lot of folks call a decriminalization, so if you’re not reporting your deer you’re not getting such a stiff penalty,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR Deer Management Specialist.

Hunting groups like the U.P. Whitetails Association of Marquette County had been trying to get the law changed for about a year.

“The idea was to try to reduce it to a smaller penalty, not be something on your record, have it be something that is a lot more reasonable for what the crime is,” said George Lindquist, U.P. Whitetails association of Marquette County Trustee. “You’re still required to report. They want you to report, but you don’t need that sort of fine for not reporting,”

Under the new law, the penalty for failing to report your harvest is a one-time fine of $150. The DNR system of reporting a deer harvest can be done online or on the phone using the DNR app.

“As far as the old guys learning how to do it,” Lindquist added. “I learned it myself, I did it over the phone and registered deer and it’s not that hard to do and you’re not giving up your social security number or anything like that, so, I encourage people to report your deer.”

The DNR says the deer harvest reporting system is streamlined and can be completed in about five minutes or less.

