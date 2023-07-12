New law lessens penalty for failing to report deer harvest in Michigan

Whitetail Deer
Whitetail Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a Senate bill into law Tuesday that reduces the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest.

Last year the Michigan DNR began requiring hunters to report their deer harvest online within 72 hours. The initial fine for failing to report was up to $500 plus a misdemeanor resulting in up to 90 days in jail.

“Right at the beginning, once we knew that mandatory harvest reporting was moving forward we had been advocating for what a lot of folks call a decriminalization, so if you’re not reporting your deer you’re not getting such a stiff penalty,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR Deer Management Specialist.

Hunting groups like the U.P. Whitetails Association of Marquette County had been trying to get the law changed for about a year.

“The idea was to try to reduce it to a smaller penalty, not be something on your record, have it be something that is a lot more reasonable for what the crime is,” said George Lindquist, U.P. Whitetails association of Marquette County Trustee. “You’re still required to report. They want you to report, but you don’t need that sort of fine for not reporting,”

Under the new law, the penalty for failing to report your harvest is a one-time fine of $150. The DNR system of reporting a deer harvest can be done online or on the phone using the DNR app.

“As far as the old guys learning how to do it,” Lindquist added. “I learned it myself, I did it over the phone and registered deer and it’s not that hard to do and you’re not giving up your social security number or anything like that, so, I encourage people to report your deer.”

The DNR says the deer harvest reporting system is streamlined and can be completed in about five minutes or less.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Man who led police on chase through Marquette Twp faces 6 felonies
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Competency exam ordered for Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire

Latest News

Marquette City Band
Marquette City Band set to perform children’s show Thursday
The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2
Some tours are held at the Quincy Mine, but the majority start at the park's visitor center in...
Keweenaw National Historical Park offers glimpse into history with summer walking tours
Locking your car is one of the easiest ways to keep your car safe.
How to prevent auto theft