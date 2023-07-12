Miner Falls Road to temporarily close July 17

Part of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, as seen from Lake Superior. (WLUC Photo)
Part of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, as seen from Lake Superior. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Falls area will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The closure includes Miners Falls Road and the parking area.

Access to the Miners Falls Trail and Miners Falls will be unavailable during this time. Visitors can expect to see 3 to 5 dump trucks traveling in the Miners area during these hours.

The temporary closure will only include Miners Falls Road and will not interfere with access to Miners Castle or Miners Beach.

Maintenance crews will be spreading gravel on Miners Falls Road to improve road conditions and repair damage caused by wear and tear. The work will improve the quality of the road and allow for a better driving experience while traveling to the Miners Falls parking area. Workers are looking forward to completing this important project that will ensure continued access to this unique natural resource.

You can check the park website for reopening and updates on Miners Falls Road. Information on the other waterfalls of the park is also available on the website

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Feeding America West Michigan to hold multiple distribution events in Marquette County this week
Keweenaw National Historical Park offers glimpse into history with summer walking tours
Marquette City Band set to perform children’s show Thursday
Michigan High-Speed Internet Office stops in Escanaba to discuss its Michigan Digital Equity Plan