Miner Falls Road to temporarily close July 17

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Falls area will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The closure includes Miners Falls Road and the parking area.

Access to the Miners Falls Trail and Miners Falls will be unavailable during this time. Visitors can expect to see 3 to 5 dump trucks traveling in the Miners area during these hours.

The temporary closure will only include Miners Falls Road and will not interfere with access to Miners Castle or Miners Beach.

Maintenance crews will be spreading gravel on Miners Falls Road to improve road conditions and repair damage caused by wear and tear. The work will improve the quality of the road and allow for a better driving experience while traveling to the Miners Falls parking area. Workers are looking forward to completing this important project that will ensure continued access to this unique natural resource.

You can check the park website for reopening and updates on Miners Falls Road. Information on the other waterfalls of the park is also available on the website

