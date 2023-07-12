Michigan High-Speed Internet Office stops in Escanaba to discuss its Michigan Digital Equity Plan

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) has been touring the state to publicly launch its Michigan Digital Equity Plan.

This plan is also part of the Michigan Digital Equity Act. Tuesday night’s stop was at Bay College in Escanaba.

“We are providing the opportunity for community members to hear about the information that we collected as part of the first phase of my connected listening tour as we as to provide a public comment on the plan if they would like to,” said Digital Equality Director Allie Herkenroder.

Herkenroder said multiple parts of the state face different challenges when it comes to digital inclusion and digital equity and this plan seeks to address that problem.

“Phase one of my connected future listening tour was being able to listen to Michiganders to see what those barriers were that were keeping them from getting online,” said Herkenroder. “This is our second phase of that where we are sharing our results and listening to see how we did.”

According to Herkenroder, their data shows one big issue for people seems to be affordability.

“So even downstate folks who have the internet infrastructure, they might not be connected to the internet because they can’t afford a plan that fits their needs,” said Herkenroder. “So, we are here as an office to be able to look at things in this holistic manner as possible to be able to solve that digital divide and get all Michiganders online.”

Herkenroder adds the group now has one of the largest broadband allocations through the Federal Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program (BEAD).

“We are sitting somewhere along the lines of $1.5 billion which is incredibly exciting,” said Herkenroder. “It’s the fourth largest allocation in the nation and we are very excited to close the digital divide in Michigan by 2030.”

Herkenroder said their last stop will be Aug. 10 in Detroit. Then they will take the public comments and edit their plan accordingly.

