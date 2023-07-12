Menominee man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man arrested for armed robbery over the weekend was arraigned in Menominee County District Court Tuesday.

22-year-old Lawrence Meeks is charged with armed robbery and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m., a Dollar General employee reported to the Menominee Police Department that Meeks had stolen store merchandise, including frozen meat. Police said when the employee confronted Meeks about the theft, Meeks brushed past him and exited the store.

Meeks then confronted the employee in the parking lot and stated, “I have a knife and I will cut you, you bastard.”

The Menominee Police Department quickly located Meeks at the nearby Shell Gas Station with the help of the employee.

When officers attempted to arrest and handcuff Meeks, police said he fought with the officers and they had to subdue him.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 25 and a Preliminary Exam is set for August 3. Bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety.

