Marquette West Rotary awards over $23,000 in grants to 18 organizations

Marquette West Rotary Club members pose with grant recipients
Marquette West Rotary Club members pose with grant recipients(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette club is giving back to its community.

Marquette West Rotary Club held its annual Scholarship and Grant Award Ceremony on Wednesday. The club gave away over $23,000 to 18 different organizations.

Organizations like Courage Incorporated, the Peter White Public Library and the Trillium House were awarded grants for specific projects that benefit the Marquette area.

All the grant money that was awarded Monday was raised from Maquette West Rotary’s annual HarborFest.

“All the hard work that goes into HarborFest – we get to see where that money is allocated,” said Kyle Danek, Marquette West Rotary Club co-president. “We put names and faces to the organizations. We get to meet them; they get to come up and do their spiel and let us know a little more about their organizations.”

This year, HarborFest will be August 24-26 at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner of ‘The Carpet Shoppe’ shares secrets to success as he prepares to retire
Skandia Farmers Market hosts Community Family Scavenger Hunt
Feeding America volunteers feed hundreds of families
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Menominee man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General