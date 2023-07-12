Marquette West Rotary awards over $23,000 in grants to 18 organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette club is giving back to its community.

Marquette West Rotary Club held its annual Scholarship and Grant Award Ceremony on Wednesday. The club gave away over $23,000 to 18 different organizations.

Organizations like Courage Incorporated, the Peter White Public Library and the Trillium House were awarded grants for specific projects that benefit the Marquette area.

All the grant money that was awarded Monday was raised from Maquette West Rotary’s annual HarborFest.

“All the hard work that goes into HarborFest – we get to see where that money is allocated,” said Kyle Danek, Marquette West Rotary Club co-president. “We put names and faces to the organizations. We get to meet them; they get to come up and do their spiel and let us know a little more about their organizations.”

This year, HarborFest will be August 24-26 at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

