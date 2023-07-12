Marquette Junior Yacht Club begins annual sailing lessons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week the Marquette Junior Yacht Club is holding the first week of its annual sailing lessons in Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Head director Rah Trost said this week-long lesson featured seven kids between the ages of eight through 17. She also said the program has two sessions per day, starting at 10 a.m.

“Then we brake, and we do the same thing in the afternoon so, the level of kids that we have are beginners and intermediate,” said Trost. “We don’t split the classes up but what happens is when they get here, and we see their skill level we can just according to what they might want to learn and where their skill level is.”

She also said at the end of the week all students will take a skills test. The experienced sailor also said they use two different kinds of boats. One is called an Optimist, which is a one-person boat, and the other is called a Harpoon.

“We start them on that then we also have you see behind me that sailboat with two sails that’s a Harpoon,” said Trost. “Then from there what we do with that is maybe the kids like today that have never really sailed we want to get them out on a boat, but we want to teach them how to sail but with instructors on the boat.”

Trost also said each single Optimist plywood and fiberglass boat is equipped with safety flotation devices. Sailing instructor Lauren Anderson said there are two things that work with all students regardless of experience level.

“Hands-on learning and then patience are the two most important things,” said Anderson.

Bothwell Middle School eighth-grader and second-year student Sam Bell said he returned because he loves sailing and swimming.

“Swimming is fun, that’s another reason why I joined sailing because if you do overturn in the water you get to swim,” said Bell.

Trost said this program is happening weekly until August 4, and they have plenty of open seats. If you are interested in signing your child, up click here and here.

